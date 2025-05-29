Lionheart Holdings (CUB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ: CUB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.95x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CUB is 23.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of CUB was 59.67K shares.

Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ: CUB)’s stock price has increased by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 10.45. However, the company has seen a 1.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-27 that Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2025) – CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) (OTC Pink: CUBXF) (“CubicFarms” or the “Company”), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, is providing this default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults (“NP 12-203”). On May 1, 2025, the Company announced that it was unable to file its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the related management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Required Filings”) by the deadline of April 30, 2025.

CUB’s Market Performance

Lionheart Holdings (CUB) has seen a 1.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.16% gain in the past month and a 3.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.15% for CUB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.27% for CUB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.64% for the last 200 days.

CUB Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUB rose by +1.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.37. In addition, Lionheart Holdings saw 3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CUB

The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 7.02, with 6.72 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lionheart Holdings (CUB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.