Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.08x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LMB is 10.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.35% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of LMB was 253.27K shares.

LMB) stock’s latest price update

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.90 in comparison to its previous close of 134.80, however, the company has experienced a -2.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Investors target stocks that are recently witnessing a bullish run. Five such stocks seeing price strength are SEZL, DAVE, TPC, LIF, LMB.

LMB’s Market Performance

Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) has seen a -2.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 36.34% gain in the past month and a 51.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for LMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.98% for LMB’s stock, with a 44.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LMB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $108 based on the research report published on November 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMB reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LMB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to LMB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

LMB Trading at 30.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +35.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMB fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.55. In addition, Limbach Holdings Inc saw 46.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMB starting from Horowitz Joshua, who sale 25,400 shares at the price of $75.43 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Horowitz Joshua now owns 164,600 shares of Limbach Holdings Inc, valued at $1,915,909 using the latest closing price.

Palm Global Small Cap Master F, the Shareholder (1) of Limbach Holdings Inc, proposed sale 25,400 shares at $73.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Palm Global Small Cap Master F is holding shares at $1,861,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limbach Holdings Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 23.37, with 10.71 for asset returns.

Based on Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 109.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 54.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.