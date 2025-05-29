Lightwave Logic Inc’s (LWLG) Stock: A -1.96% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) has gone down by -12.17% for the week, with a 16.07% rise in the past month and a -24.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.52% for LWLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for LWLG’s stock, with a -51.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LWLG is 123.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.87% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of LWLG was 816.26K shares.

LWLG) stock’s latest price update

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG)’s stock price has dropped by -6.48 in relation to previous closing price of 1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that Expansion of senior leadership team focused on accelerating commercial strategy ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (“Lightwave Logic” or the “Company”), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds for AI clusters and datacenter optical connections, today announced the appointment of Robert Blum as its new Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective May 19, 2025. Dr. Blum brings extensive direct industry expertise in silicon photonics, polymers, AI, and semiconductors, with a strong focus on customer acquisition and a demonstrated track record of accelerating revenue growth.

LWLG Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG fell by -12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0302. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc saw -51.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from MICHAEL LEBBY, who proposed sale 250,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Feb 26 ’25. After this action, MICHAEL LEBBY now owns shares of Lightwave Logic Inc, valued at $325,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-241.51 for the present operating margin

-8.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightwave Logic Inc stands at -57.89. The total capital return value is set at -0.64. Equity return is now at value -62.70, with -55.71 for asset returns.

Based on Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -20.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1060.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.