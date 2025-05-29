Lightpath Technologies, Inc (LPTH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LPTH is 38.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPTH on May 29, 2025 was 125.31K shares.

LPTH stock's latest price update

LPTH’s Market Performance

Lightpath Technologies, Inc (LPTH) has seen a 15.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.11% gain in the past month and a 11.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for LPTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.83% for LPTH’s stock, with a 22.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5.50 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPTH reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for LPTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to LPTH, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

LPTH Trading at 16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTH rose by +15.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Lightpath Technologies, Inc saw -27.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightpath Technologies, Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value -24.86, with -15.51 for asset returns.

Based on Lightpath Technologies, Inc (LPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lightpath Technologies, Inc (LPTH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.