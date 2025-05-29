Lightbridge Corp (LTBR): A Technical Analysis

LTBR has 36-month beta value of 1.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LTBR is 21.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTBR on May 29, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

LTBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) has decreased by -14.33 when compared to last closing price of 16.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-05-27 that Lightbridge (LTBR) CEO, Seth Grae, says nuclear power will be a leading energy source to power electricity in the coming year. He sees the U.S. moving from 19% nuclear power usage now to 50% in years to come.

LTBR’s Market Performance

Lightbridge Corp (LTBR) has seen a 40.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 55.52% gain in the past month and a 43.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.85% for LTBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.57% for LTBR’s stock, with a 105.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LTBR Trading at 53.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.50%, as shares surge +69.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTBR rose by +49.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +457.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, Lightbridge Corp saw 202.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTBR starting from GRAE SETH, who proposed sale 16,146 shares at the price of $17.42 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, GRAE SETH now owns shares of Lightbridge Corp, valued at $281,223 using the latest closing price.

MAGRAW DANIEL B, the Director of Lightbridge Corp, sale 44,139 shares at $11.99 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that MAGRAW DANIEL B is holding 14,055 shares at $529,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTBR

The total capital return value is set at -0.17. Equity return is now at value -32.19, with -31.50 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 59.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lightbridge Corp (LTBR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.