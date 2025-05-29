Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LZM is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LZM is 22.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LZM on May 29, 2025 was 124.18K shares.

LZM) stock’s latest price update

Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE: LZM)’s stock price has soared by 25.32 in relation to previous closing price of 3.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LZM #BatteryMetals–Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE: LZM) (the “Company” or “Lifezone Metals”) announces the results of voting by shareholders at its 2025 Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) held today in the Isle of Man. The ordinary resolutions below were passed by shareholders, with voting results as follows: Ordinary Resolutions For % For Against % Against Abstained % Abstained To receive the Company’s accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 57,260,294 99.98%.

LZM’s Market Performance

Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) has experienced a 24.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.12% rise in the past month, and a -26.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.35% for LZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.83% for LZM’s stock, with a -29.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZM stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LZM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $14 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Liberum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LZM reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for LZM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LZM, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

LZM Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZM rose by +24.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Lifezone Metals Ltd saw -43.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZM starting from Jeff O’Dwyer, who proposed sale 3,275 shares at the price of $3.62 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Jeff O’Dwyer now owns shares of Lifezone Metals Ltd, valued at $11,868 using the latest closing price.

Jeff O’Dwyer, the Non Officer / Affiliate of Lifezone Metals Ltd, proposed sale 2,475 shares at $3.19 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14 ’25, which means that Jeff O’Dwyer is holding shares at $7,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.97 for the present operating margin

-0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifezone Metals Ltd stands at -32.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.12.

Based on Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -38.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 649.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.