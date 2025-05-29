Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT): A Technical Analysis

LCUT has 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LCUT is 11.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LCUT on May 29, 2025 was 70.99K shares.

LCUT) stock’s latest price update

Lifetime Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: LCUT)’s stock price has dropped by -7.04 in relation to previous closing price of 3.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-11 that Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 8, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Unidentified Company Representative – Robert Kay – CEO Laurence Winoker – EVP, Treasurer, & CFO Conference Call Participants Anthony Lebiedzinski – Sidoti & Company Brian McNamara – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Lifetime Brands’ First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time I would like to inform all participants that their lines will be in listen-only mode.

LCUT’s Market Performance

LCUT’s stock has fallen by -1.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.31% and a quarterly drop of -39.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.58% for Lifetime Brands, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.58% for LCUT’s stock, with a -42.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCUT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LCUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LCUT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $6.75 based on the research report published on February 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCUT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LCUT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to LCUT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

LCUT Trading at -20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCUT fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Lifetime Brands, Inc saw -46.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCUT starting from SIEGEL DANIEL, who sale 2,285 shares at the price of $5.62 back on Nov 21 ’24. After this action, SIEGEL DANIEL now owns 3,400 shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc, valued at $12,842 using the latest closing price.

SIEGEL DANIEL, the President of Lifetime Brands, Inc, sale 1,048 shares at $5.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19 ’24, which means that SIEGEL DANIEL is holding 5,685 shares at $5,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifetime Brands, Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value -5.83, with -2.19 for asset returns.

Based on Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 35.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.