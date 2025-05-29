Life360 Inc (LIF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF)’s stock price has plunge by 0.24relation to previous closing price of 62.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Investors target stocks that are recently witnessing a bullish run. Five such stocks seeing price strength are SEZL, DAVE, TPC, LIF, LMB.

Is It Worth Investing in Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) Right Now?

Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 673.10x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LIF is 67.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of LIF was 735.13K shares.

LIF’s Market Performance

LIF’s stock has seen a 3.14% increase for the week, with a 56.30% rise in the past month and a 50.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for Life360 Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.39% for LIF stock, with a simple moving average of 47.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LIF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $55 based on the research report published on January 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIF reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for LIF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 09th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to LIF, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

LIF Trading at 42.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +50.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIF rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.50. In addition, Life360 Inc saw 52.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIF starting from Burke Russell John, who sale 3,104 shares at the price of $60.07 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Burke Russell John now owns 209,083 shares of Life360 Inc, valued at $186,457 using the latest closing price.

Antonoff Lauren, the Officer of Life360 Inc, proposed sale 4,546 shares at $62.23 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Antonoff Lauren is holding shares at $282,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life360 Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value 3.12, with 2.48 for asset returns.

Based on Life360 Inc (LIF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 90.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -74.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Life360 Inc (LIF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.