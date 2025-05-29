Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 9.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that Liberty Global’s SOTP valuation offers a deep-value play, with gradual unlocking via buybacks. VMO2 and VodafoneZiggo face competitive challenges; VMO2 contributes significant dividends, while VodafoneZiggo’s turnaround plan remains uncertain. Telenet’s high CapEx impacts short-term FCF, but improvements are expected by 2026; Liberty Growth’s portfolio is valued at $3.3 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for LBTYA is 166.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of LBTYA was 2.25M shares.

LBTYA’s Market Performance

LBTYA’s stock has seen a -3.46% decrease for the week, with a -13.79% drop in the past month and a -18.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for Liberty Global Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.09% for LBTYA’s stock, with a -14.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LBTYA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LBTYA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $12.40 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBTYA reach a price target of $12.60, previously predicting the price at $13.10. The rating they have provided for LBTYA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LBTYA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

LBTYA Trading at -9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYA fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.70. In addition, Liberty Global Ltd saw -25.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYA starting from Waldron Jason, who sale 30,283 shares at the price of $9.77 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Waldron Jason now owns 26,282 shares of Liberty Global Ltd, valued at $295,844 using the latest closing price.

Waldron Jason, the SVP & CAO of Liberty Global Ltd, sale 17,164 shares at $10.31 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Waldron Jason is holding 28,065 shares at $176,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Global Ltd stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -20.95, with -9.82 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 23.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.