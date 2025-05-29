Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.51 in relation to its previous close of 11.83. However, the company has experienced a -0.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that LBRT’s solid liquidity, shareholder returns and technological edge offer optimism, but risks from oil price shifts, high CapEx and competitive pressures remain significant.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) is 7.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LBRT is 155.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. On May 29, 2025, LBRT’s average trading volume was 3.39M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stock saw a decrease of -0.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.99% for LBRT stock, with a simple moving average of -31.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $13 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBRT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for LBRT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LBRT, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

LBRT Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc saw -40.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Stock Michael, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Stock Michael now owns 755,614 shares of Liberty Energy Inc, valued at $80,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Michael, the Officer of Liberty Energy Inc, proposed sale 5,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02 ’25, which means that Stock Michael is holding shares at $80,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 13.18, with 7.88 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 941.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.