Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29x compared to its average ratio. LEVI has 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LEVI is 94.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEVI on May 29, 2025 was 2.55M shares.

LEVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) has decreased by -1.90 when compared to last closing price of 18.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Harmit Singh, chief financial and growth officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. CEST (6:30 a.m. ET). To access the live webcast, please visit https://kvgo.com/deutsche-bank/levi-strauss-co-june-2025 A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.levistrauss.com Please contact your dbAccess.

LEVI’s Market Performance

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) has seen a 1.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.60% gain in the past month and a 1.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for LEVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for LEVI’s stock, with a 2.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to LEVI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

LEVI Trading at 12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +14.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from Jedrzejek David, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Jedrzejek David now owns 104,119 shares of Levi Strauss & Co, valued at $270,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 18.03, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 454.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.