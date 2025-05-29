Lennar Corp (LEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEN is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LEN is 228.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEN on May 29, 2025 was 2.99M shares.

LEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) has decreased by -2.63 when compared to last closing price of 108.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Berkshire Hathaway’s latest moves include doubling down on Constellation Brands and increasing stakes in Domino’s Pizza, Pool, and Sirius XM, while dropping Citigroup, DaVita, and Nu Holdings. Top Berkshire ‘dividend dogs’—Kraft Heinz, Sirius XM, and Ally Financial—now offer annual dividends from $1,000 invested that exceed their single share prices, meeting the dogcatcher ideal. Analyst forecasts suggest the top ten high-yield Berkshire stocks could deliver average net gains of 21.31% by May 2026, with moderate risk compared to the broader market.

LEN’s Market Performance

Lennar Corp (LEN) has experienced a -3.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.68% drop in the past month, and a -13.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for LEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.16% for LEN’s stock, with a -25.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $131 based on the research report published on March 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEN reach a price target of $141, previously predicting the price at $152. The rating they have provided for LEN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 11th, 2025.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to LEN, setting the target price at $154 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

LEN Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.69. In addition, Lennar Corp saw -19.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from SONNENFELD JEFFREY, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $175.13 back on Oct 28 ’24. After this action, SONNENFELD JEFFREY now owns 23,689 shares of Lennar Corp, valued at $3,064,775 using the latest closing price.

JEFFREY SONNENFELD, the Director of Lennar Corp, proposed sale 17,500 shares at $175.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28 ’24, which means that JEFFREY SONNENFELD is holding shares at $3,064,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corp stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 14.97, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corp (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 146.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lennar Corp (LEN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.