LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) is 55.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LZ is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for LZ is 118.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.49% of that float. On May 29, 2025, LZ’s average trading volume was 2.22M shares.

The stock price of LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) has surged by 0.53 when compared to previous closing price of 9.44, but the company has seen a -2.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LZ’s Market Performance

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) has seen a -2.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 31.62% gain in the past month and a 7.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for LZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.54% for LZ stock, with a simple moving average of 20.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LZ reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for LZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LZ, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

LZ Trading at 14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +28.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc saw 26.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Wernikoff Daniel A, who proposed sale 226,190 shares at the price of $5.77 back on Aug 13 ’24. After this action, Wernikoff Daniel A now owns shares of LegalZoom.com Inc, valued at $1,306,051 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 17.09, with 6.12 for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 196.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 80.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.