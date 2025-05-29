Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.16 compared to its previous closing price of 47.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-14 that Advanced Micro Devices and LSCC are well-known players in the FPGA market. Let’s find out which one is a better investment option.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) is above average at 124.68x. The 36-month beta value for LSCC is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LSCC is 135.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.16% of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on May 29, 2025 was 3.12M shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC stock saw a decrease of -8.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.76% for LSCC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $58 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to LSCC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

LSCC Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.22. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp saw -18.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Schwarting Elizabeth M, who sale 700 shares at the price of $52.03 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Schwarting Elizabeth M now owns 8,084 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp, valued at $36,423 using the latest closing price.

Feanny Tracy Ann, the SVP, General Counsel of Lattice Semiconductor Corp, sale 1,790 shares at $56.56 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Feanny Tracy Ann is holding 87,106 shares at $101,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corp stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 7.39, with 6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 106.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.