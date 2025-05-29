Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has seen a -3.40% decrease in the past week, with a -15.32% drop in the past month, and a -32.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.18% for LRMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.33% for LRMR’s stock, with a -58.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LRMR is 36.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LRMR on May 29, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

LRMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) has surged by 8.74 when compared to previous closing price of 1.83, but the company has seen a -3.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-30 that FDA stated as part of a START pilot program meeting that it is open to considering skin FXN concentration as a reasonably likely surrogate endpoint in support of an accelerated approval BLA seeking accelerated approval planned to be submitted by year-end 2025; global Phase 3 study planned to initiate in mid-2025 Completed dosing in adolescent PK run-in study; topline 50 mg dose data from the OLE study and data from adolescent cohort planned for program update in September 2025 Strong balance sheet of $157.5 million cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2025, with projected cash runway into second quarter of 2026 BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Larimar) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today reported its first quarter 2025 operating and financial results.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRMR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for LRMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LRMR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $18 based on the research report published on January 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LRMR reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for LRMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 16th, 2024.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to LRMR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

LRMR Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRMR fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1475. In addition, Larimar Therapeutics Inc saw -48.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LRMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-437.11 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Larimar Therapeutics Inc stands at -395.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.71. Equity return is now at value -50.77, with -45.52 for asset returns.

Based on Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -17.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -80.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 461.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.