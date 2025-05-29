Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s (KYMR) Stock: A -6.78% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has gone down by -8.40% for the week, with a -14.31% drop in the past month and a -18.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.95% for KYMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.78% for KYMR’s stock, with a -27.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KYMR is 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KYMR is 53.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KYMR on May 29, 2025 was 727.19K shares.

KYMR) stock’s latest price update

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR)’s stock price has plunge by 2.35relation to previous closing price of 28.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that KT-621, a potent, selective, oral STAT6 degrader, demonstrated comparable or superior activity to dupilumab in a newly disclosed preclinical chronic asthma model reversing disease progression

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $55 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KYMR reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for KYMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to KYMR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

KYMR Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.90. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc saw -28.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from Chadwick Jeremy G, who sale 2,575 shares at the price of $29.30 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Chadwick Jeremy G now owns 66,420 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $75,436 using the latest closing price.

Chadwick Jeremy G, the Officer of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, proposed sale 2,575 shares at $30.17 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Chadwick Jeremy G is holding shares at $77,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.72 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc stands at -4.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -32.17, with -26.97 for asset returns.

Based on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2576.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -216.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.