Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.06 in comparison to its previous close of 0.67, however, the company has experienced a -0.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-04 that NEW YORK CITY & NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KRON) to Concentra Biosciences, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Kronos will receive $0.57 in cash per share plus one non-tradeable contingent value right. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that le.

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON) Right Now?

KRON has 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KRON is 39.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRON on May 29, 2025 was 513.90K shares.

KRON’s Market Performance

The stock of Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) has seen a -0.13% decrease in the past week, with a -25.46% drop in the past month, and a -30.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for KRON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.50% for KRON’s stock, with a -27.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRON reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for KRON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to KRON, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

KRON Trading at -14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -23.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7022. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc saw -29.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W, who purchase 410,848 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Jun 27 ’24. After this action, BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W now owns 10,597,468 shares of Kronos Bio Inc, valued at $478,843 using the latest closing price.

BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Kronos Bio Inc, purchase 204,670 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28 ’24, which means that BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W is holding 10,802,138 shares at $254,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.65 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kronos Bio Inc stands at -7.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.7. Equity return is now at value -59.49, with -44.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kronos Bio Inc (KRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -65.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -61.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.