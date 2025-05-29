Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 288.68x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KTOS is 149.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.21% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of KTOS was 2.87M shares.

KTOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has plunged by -2.33 when compared to previous closing price of 37.33, but the company has seen a 6.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. barrons.com reported 2025-05-20 that Many of these stocks have taken investors on roller-coaster rides and have sky-high price-to-earnings ratios.

KTOS’s Market Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has experienced a 6.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.93% rise in the past month, and a 38.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for KTOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.23% for KTOS stock, with a simple moving average of 30.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $35 based on the research report published on January 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTOS reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for KTOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 30th, 2024.

KTOS Trading at 9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.31. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc saw 38.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Fendley Steven S., who proposed sale 7,000 shares at the price of $37.05 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Fendley Steven S. now owns shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, valued at $259,382 using the latest closing price.

Fendley Steven S., the President, US Division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $34.37 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Fendley Steven S. is holding 384,492 shares at $515,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 1.45, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 96.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.