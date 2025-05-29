Kopin Corp (KOPN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KOPN is 2.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KOPN is 152.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On May 29, 2025, KOPN’s average trading volume was 2.55M shares.

Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN)'s stock price has soared by 2.99 in relation to previous closing price of 1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KOPN’s Market Performance

KOPN’s stock has risen by 1.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.55% and a quarterly rise of 4.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Kopin Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for KOPN’s stock, with a 20.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for KOPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOPN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on January 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KOPN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for KOPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KOPN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

KOPN Trading at 15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3905. In addition, Kopin Corp saw 1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kopin Corp stands at -0.3. The total capital return value is set at -0.16. Equity return is now at value -112.75, with -24.84 for asset returns.

Based on Kopin Corp (KOPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -43.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kopin Corp (KOPN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.