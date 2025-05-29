Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has decreased by -2.29 when compared to last closing price of 162.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $KEYS–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), today announced two executive leadership appointments that underscore the company’s legacy of developing strong leaders with a focus on innovation, talent development, and operational excellence. Ingrid Estrada, Senior Vice President, Chief People and Administrative Officer, has been named Senior Vice President of Corporate Infrastructure and Operations. In this role, she will lead Order Fulfillment, IT, Indirect Pro.

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) Right Now?

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KEYS is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KEYS is 170.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume for KEYS on May 29, 2025 was 1.05M shares.

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS’s stock has seen a -2.62% decrease for the week, with a 10.14% rise in the past month and a -1.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for Keysight Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for KEYS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $200 based on the research report published on December 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEYS reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $158. The rating they have provided for KEYS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2024.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to KEYS, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

KEYS Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.11. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc saw -1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from HAMADA RICHARD P, who sale 1,589 shares at the price of $162.00 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, HAMADA RICHARD P now owns 42,160 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc, valued at $257,418 using the latest closing price.

HAMADA RICHARD P, the Director of Keysight Technologies Inc, proposed sale 1,589 shares at $162.00 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that HAMADA RICHARD P is holding shares at $257,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.