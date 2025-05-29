KBR Inc (KBR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KBR is at 0.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KBR is 127.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume for KBR on May 29, 2025 was 1.58M shares.

KBR) stock’s latest price update

KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 52.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that KBR is set to provide Base Operations Support services for U.S. Navy facilities in Djibouti.

KBR’s Market Performance

KBR’s stock has fallen by -6.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.70% and a quarterly rise of 7.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for KBR Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.44% for KBR’s stock, with a -12.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $55 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBR reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for KBR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 06th, 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to KBR, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

KBR Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR fell by -6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.87. In addition, KBR Inc saw -11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from Conlon Gregory Sean, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $50.59 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Conlon Gregory Sean now owns 63,533 shares of KBR Inc, valued at $961,149 using the latest closing price.

Ibrahim Jalal, the Pres., Sustainable Tech Solns of KBR Inc, sale 35,000 shares at $66.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19 ’24, which means that Ibrahim Jalal is holding 106,550 shares at $2,329,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for KBR Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 28.18, with 6.38 for asset returns.

Based on KBR Inc (KBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 662.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KBR Inc (KBR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.