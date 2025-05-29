Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 17.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-22 that Kanzhun (BZ -3.77%) delivered its first-quarter 2025 results on May 22, reporting that revenue rose 13% year over year to 1.92 billion yuan while GAAP net income rose 112% to 512 million yuan. The company, which operates an online job recruitment platform in China, saw a sharp expansion in adjusted operating margin to 36%, growth in blue-collar and lower-tier city users, and expanded AI integration across user, recruiter, and internal management functions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) is above average at 30.89x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BZ is 370.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BZ on May 29, 2025 was 4.85M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

BZ’s stock has seen a -1.92% decrease for the week, with a 15.96% rise in the past month and a 11.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for Kanzhun Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for BZ’s stock, with a 15.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $15 based on the research report published on December 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZ reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 18th, 2024.

BZ Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +15.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, Kanzhun Ltd ADR saw 27.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZ starting from Techwolf Ltd, who proposed sale 1,921,500 shares at the price of $19.17 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Techwolf Ltd now owns shares of Kanzhun Ltd ADR, valued at $36,835,155 using the latest closing price.

WANG Xiehua, the Director of Kanzhun Ltd ADR, proposed sale 100,000 shares at $20.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that WANG Xiehua is holding shares at $2,056,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Ltd ADR stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 12.43, with 9.53 for asset returns.

Based on Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 11.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.43 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.