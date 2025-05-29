Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: JUNS) has increased by 32.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 46.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-02-04 that Jupiter, Florida, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, today issued a statement regarding recent market volatility and highlighted its planned Direct-to-Consumer product launch later this year, which is expected to generate near-term revenues while the Company advances its clinical trials.

Is It Worth Investing in Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: JUNS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JUNS is 14.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for JUNS on May 29, 2025 was 100.73K shares.

JUNS’s Market Performance

JUNS’s stock has seen a 46.38% increase for the week, with a 22.39% rise in the past month and a 17.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for Jupiter Neurosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.43% for JUNS’s stock, with a -72.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JUNS Trading at 29.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares surge +28.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUNS rose by +46.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6192. In addition, Jupiter Neurosciences Inc saw -92.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JUNS

The total capital return value is set at -1.32.

Based on Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -23.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -20.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.