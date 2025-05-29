Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR (NAMI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR (NASDAQ: NAMI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.90 compared to its previous closing price of 2.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-03-31 that “AI Writing Companion” Marks Industry-First Integration of AI Technology and Traditional Composition MaterialsProjected to Generate Over 5 million USD in Revenue in 2025 SHANGHAI, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jinxin Technology Holding Company (Nasdaq: NAMI), a leading provider of AI-driven digital content and interactive communication technologies, today announced a major strategic partnership between its flagship platform NamiBox, Tencent Cloud, and Sichuan Education Press. Together, the three parties unveiled AI Writing Companion, an innovative product that represents a breakthrough in AI-powered educational publishing.

Is It Worth Investing in Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR (NASDAQ: NAMI) Right Now?

Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR (NASDAQ: NAMI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53x compared to its average ratio.

The average trading volume of NAMI on May 29, 2025 was 116.66K shares.

NAMI’s Market Performance

The stock of Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR (NAMI) has seen a -18.47% decrease in the past week, with a -7.42% drop in the past month, and a -1.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.53% for NAMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for NAMI’s stock, with a -14.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAMI Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAMI fell by -18.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR saw -29.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.16.

Based on Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR (NAMI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 60.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR (NAMI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.