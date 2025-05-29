JFB Construction Holdings’s (JFB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The volatility ratio for the week is 9.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.67% for JFB Construction Holdings The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.07% for JFB’s stock, with a 45.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JFB Construction Holdings (NASDAQ: JFB) Right Now?

JFB Construction Holdings (NASDAQ: JFB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1560.00x.

The public float for JFB is 1.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of JFB was 37.60K shares.

JFB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JFB Construction Holdings (NASDAQ: JFB) has jumped by 19.31 compared to previous close of 5.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Lantana, FL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a Real Estate Development and construction company focused on Hospitality, commerical, industrial and residential property development, announces that it has executed new contracts totaling more than $69.5 million to date in 2025. These contracts represent several key business verticals, including hospitality, commercial retail, industrial, high-end residential and real estate development.

JFB Trading at 41.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares surge +41.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFB rose by +21.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, JFB Construction Holdings saw 78.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JFB starting from Basile Lisa Ann, who purchase 193,940 shares at the price of $4.12 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Basile Lisa Ann now owns 3,346,970 shares of JFB Construction Holdings, valued at $800,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JFB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFB Construction Holdings stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on JFB Construction Holdings (JFB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 0.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -65.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, JFB Construction Holdings (JFB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.