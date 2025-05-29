JBDI Holdings Ltd (JBDI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for JBDI is 4.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume for JBDI on May 29, 2025 was 560.93K shares.

JBDI) stock’s latest price update

JBDI Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JBDI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.21 compared to its previous closing price of 1.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-05 that Singapore, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (“JBDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JBDI) today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved a share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase Program”). Pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase up to US$1.0 Million worth of its Ordinary Shares shares.

JBDI’s Market Performance

JBDI Holdings Ltd (JBDI) has experienced a 8.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.37% rise in the past month, and a 96.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.50% for JBDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.93% for JBDI’s stock, with a -38.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JBDI Trading at 33.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +39.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBDI rose by +8.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0265. In addition, JBDI Holdings Ltd saw 83.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JBDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for JBDI Holdings Ltd stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.86. Equity return is now at value -103.50, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on JBDI Holdings Ltd (JBDI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -30.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JBDI Holdings Ltd (JBDI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.