Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) has surged by 1.35 when compared to previous closing price of 23.70, but the company has seen a -3.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $JANX–Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced the appointment of Janeen Doyle, MBA, as Chief Corporate and Business Development Officer. “Janeen’s unique blend of corporate development, strategic execution, and cli.

Is It Worth Investing in Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) Right Now?

JANX has 36-month beta value of 2.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JANX is 49.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JANX on May 29, 2025 was 1.01M shares.

JANX’s Market Performance

JANX’s stock has seen a -3.03% decrease for the week, with a -26.21% drop in the past month and a -24.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for Janux Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.93% for JANX stock, with a simple moving average of -42.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JANX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JANX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for JANX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JANX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $70 based on the research report published on December 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JANX reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for JANX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to JANX, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

JANX Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JANX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -27.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JANX fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.81. In addition, Janux Therapeutics Inc saw -55.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JANX starting from Meyer Andrew Hollman, who sale 3,333 shares at the price of $32.03 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Meyer Andrew Hollman now owns 82,139 shares of Janux Therapeutics Inc, valued at $106,745 using the latest closing price.

ANDREW MEYER, the Officer of Janux Therapeutics Inc, proposed sale 3,333 shares at $33.20 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that ANDREW MEYER is holding shares at $110,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JANX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.17 for the present operating margin

0.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janux Therapeutics Inc stands at -8.33. The total capital return value is set at -0.11. Equity return is now at value -9.32, with -8.94 for asset returns.

Based on Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -98.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 146.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 58.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.