James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) has jumped by 9.19 compared to previous close of 5.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 6, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Zachary Shytle – Investor Relations Frank D’Orazio – Chief Executive Officer Sarah Doran – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Hughes – Truist Matt Carletti – Citizens Bank Casey Alexander – Compass Point Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the James River Group Quarter 1, 2025 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JRVR is 0.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JRVR is 35.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On May 29, 2025, JRVR’s average trading volume was 344.97K shares.

JRVR’s Market Performance

The stock of James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) has seen a 14.66% increase in the past week, with a 39.50% rise in the past month, and a 29.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for JRVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.26% for JRVR’s stock, with a 16.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JRVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JRVR stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for JRVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JRVR in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $12 based on the research report published on March 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JRVR reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for JRVR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 09th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to JRVR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

JRVR Trading at 36.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JRVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +36.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JRVR rose by +14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, James River Group Holdings Ltd saw 26.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JRVR starting from Migliorato Peter B., who purchase 18,500 shares at the price of $5.46 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Migliorato Peter B. now owns 39,201 shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd, valued at $101,077 using the latest closing price.

LaSala Christine, the Director of James River Group Holdings Ltd, purchase 29,125 shares at $5.23 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that LaSala Christine is holding 60,758 shares at $152,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JRVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for James River Group Holdings Ltd stands at -0.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -11.67, with -2.53 for asset returns.

Based on James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -71.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.