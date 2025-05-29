James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE: JHX) has decreased by -4.87 when compared to last closing price of 23.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that JHX secures exclusive deal with Pahlisch, expanding Northwest footprint as default siding choice in all new home developments.

Is It Worth Investing in James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE: JHX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE: JHX) is above average at 22.59x. The 36-month beta value for JHX is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JHX is 429.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. The average trading volume of JHX on May 29, 2025 was 2.52M shares.

JHX’s Market Performance

JHX stock saw a decrease of -10.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.04% for JHX’s stock, with a -30.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JHX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for JHX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JHX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27.35 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JHX Trading at -8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JHX fell by -10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.26. In addition, James Hardie Industries plc ADR saw -28.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for James Hardie Industries plc ADR stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 21.05, with 8.34 for asset returns.

Based on James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 976.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In summary, James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.