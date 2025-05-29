ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS) has decreased by -0.10 when compared to last closing price of 10.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that – Board of Directors intends to cease operations – Company to focus efforts on selecting best path to deliver near-term value to shareholders – Exploring potential asset sales including EOS-984, EOS-215, and a preclinical obesity program targeting ENT1 WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced the intention to wind down its operations as part of a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

Is It Worth Investing in ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ITOS is 35.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITOS on May 29, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

ITOS’s Market Performance

The stock of ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) has seen a 22.26% increase in the past week, with a 46.72% rise in the past month, and a 43.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for ITOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.30% for ITOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITOS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ITOS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ITOS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on May 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITOS reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ITOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 28th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ITOS, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

ITOS Trading at 44.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +38.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITOS rose by +22.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, ITeos Therapeutics Inc saw 30.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITOS starting from EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who purchase 3,300,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, EcoR1 Capital, LLC now owns 10,688,978 shares of ITeos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $26,400,000 using the latest closing price.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of ITeos Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,658,978 shares at $7.41 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that EcoR1 Capital, LLC is holding 7,388,978 shares at $12,285,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.35 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ITeos Therapeutics Inc stands at -3.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.25. Equity return is now at value -23.68, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Based on ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -159.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.