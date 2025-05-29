Intrusion Inc (INTZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) has decreased by -6.25 when compared to last closing price of 1.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-29 that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Josh Carroll – Investor Relations Tony Scott – President and Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Pinson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Buck – H.C. Wainwright Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital Aaron Warwick – Breakout Investors Operator Welcome to Intrusion, Inc.’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) Right Now?

INTZ has 36-month beta value of -1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INTZ is 17.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTZ on May 29, 2025 was 454.16K shares.

INTZ’s Market Performance

INTZ’s stock has seen a -19.16% decrease for the week, with a -0.74% drop in the past month and a 13.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for Intrusion Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.16% for INTZ’s stock, with a 11.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on May 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to INTZ, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

INTZ Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTZ fell by -19.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5028. In addition, Intrusion Inc saw -56.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTZ starting from Scott Anthony, who purchase 250 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Dec 31 ’24. After this action, Scott Anthony now owns 653,781 shares of Intrusion Inc, valued at $230 using the latest closing price.

Scott Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Intrusion Inc, purchase 250 shares at $0.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28 ’24, which means that Scott Anthony is holding 653,531 shares at $23 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.26 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrusion Inc stands at -1.27. The total capital return value is set at -0.54. Equity return is now at value -133.62, with -68.92 for asset returns.

Based on Intrusion Inc (INTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -80.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intrusion Inc (INTZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.