Insmed Inc (INSM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INSM is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INSM is 177.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.25% of that float. On May 29, 2025, INSM’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

INSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) has decreased by -2.44 when compared to last closing price of 68.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today announced that management will present at the 2025 Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 9:20 a.m.

INSM’s Market Performance

Insmed Inc (INSM) has experienced a -3.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.01% drop in the past month, and a -15.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for INSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.50% for INSM stock, with a simple moving average of -9.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for INSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $105 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSM reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for INSM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 25th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to INSM, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

INSM Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSM fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.06. In addition, Insmed Inc saw -3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSM starting from Wise John Drayton, who proposed sale 3,431 shares at the price of $68.00 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Wise John Drayton now owns shares of Insmed Inc, valued at $233,308 using the latest closing price.

Desjardins Clarissa, the Director of Insmed Inc, purchase 1,895 shares at $66.87 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Desjardins Clarissa is holding 1,895 shares at $126,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.3 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insmed Inc stands at -2.66. The total capital return value is set at -0.56. Equity return is now at value -890.75, with -68.42 for asset returns.

Based on Insmed Inc (INSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 11.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -814.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Insmed Inc (INSM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.