Inseego Corp (INSG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) is above average at 23.00x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INSG is 14.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INSG on May 29, 2025 was 121.82K shares.

INSG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) has dropped by -9.02 compared to previous close of 8.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Inseego reported Q1/2025 sales within the guidance range provided by management. However, profitability outperformed expectations due to favorable revenue mix and strong cost controls. Revenues were negatively impacted by a lack of carrier promotions and weakness in FWA ahead of new product introductions later this year. The company used $4.5 million in cash during the quarter mostly due to the resumption of bonus payments.

INSG’s Market Performance

INSG’s stock has fallen by -12.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.33% and a quarterly drop of -29.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for Inseego Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.03% for INSG’s stock, with a -36.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSG stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for INSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $15 based on the research report published on November 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSG reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for INSG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 13th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to INSG, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

INSG Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSG fell by -12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Inseego Corp saw -24.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSG starting from Sarvikas Juho, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.78 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Sarvikas Juho now owns 134,347 shares of Inseego Corp, valued at $97,800 using the latest closing price.

BRACE PHILIP G, the Executive Chairman of Inseego Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $12.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15 ’24, which means that BRACE PHILIP G is holding 177,763 shares at $124,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inseego Corp stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.14.

Based on Inseego Corp (INSG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -29.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inseego Corp (INSG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.