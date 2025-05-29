Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) has surged by 12.37 when compared to previous closing price of 2.00, but the company has seen a 13.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-13 that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jennie Willson – IR Jacqui Shea – President & CEO Mike Sumner – Chief Medical Officer Steve Egge – Chief Commercial Officer Peter Kies – CFO Conference Call Participants Roy Buchanan – Citizens JMP Jay Olson – Oppenheimer Sudan Loganathan – Stephens Roger Song – Jefferies Yi Chen – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Inovio First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INO is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INO is 36.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.26% of that float. The average trading volume of INO on May 29, 2025 was 622.72K shares.

INO’s Market Performance

The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has seen a 13.51% increase in the past week, with a 17.67% rise in the past month, and a 15.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for INO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.50% for INO’s stock, with a -37.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for INO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $20 based on the research report published on May 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INO reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for INO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2024.

INO Trading at 22.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO rose by +9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115411.02 for the present operating margin

-6.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -206248.25. The total capital return value is set at -0.42. Equity return is now at value -132.44, with -89.17 for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -103.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -131169.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.