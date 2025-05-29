Innodata Inc (INOD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for INOD is at 2.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INOD is 30.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.48% of that float. The average trading volume for INOD on May 29, 2025 was 1.80M shares.

The stock of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) has decreased by -2.10 when compared to last closing price of 39.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Innodata Inc. (“Innodata” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:INOD). Investors who purchased Innodata securities prior to May 9, 2019, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/INOD.

INOD’s Market Performance

INOD’s stock has risen by 10.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.54% and a quarterly drop of -26.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.03% for Innodata Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.85% for INOD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INOD stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for INOD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INOD in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $48 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INOD reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for INOD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2024.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to INOD, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

INOD Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD rose by +11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.46. In addition, Innodata Inc saw -2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from FORLENZA LOUISE C, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $50.15 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, FORLENZA LOUISE C now owns 8,278 shares of Innodata Inc, valued at $50,150 using the latest closing price.

LOUISE FORLENZA, the Director of Innodata Inc, proposed sale 1,000 shares at $50.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17 ’25, which means that LOUISE FORLENZA is holding shares at $50,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innodata Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.36. Equity return is now at value 68.82, with 37.57 for asset returns.

Based on Innodata Inc (INOD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 30.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innodata Inc (INOD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.