Inno Holdings Inc (INHD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INHD is -2.67.

The public float for INHD is 3.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INHD on May 29, 2025 was 868.05K shares.

INHD) stock’s latest price update

Inno Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INHD)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.30 in comparison to its previous close of 1.29, however, the company has experienced a -19.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2024-12-13 that Brookshire, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INNO HOLDINGS INC. (“INNO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ : INHD) is a trade-focused building technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry with its proprietary cold-formed steel framing technology, artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven design, and advanced automation to deliver innovative and efficient building solutions. In addition to its existing business, the Company is now developing a new venture in electronic products trading while expanding its sales and distribution network across Asia. INNO consistently seeks innovative ways to enhance services and technologies and delivers high-quality products to its clients.

INHD’s Market Performance

Inno Holdings Inc (INHD) has experienced a -19.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -84.19% drop in the past month, and a -74.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.55% for INHD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -67.06% for INHD’s stock, with a -75.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INHD Trading at -75.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -82.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INHD fell by -19.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.5519. In addition, Inno Holdings Inc saw -75.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.71 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inno Holdings Inc stands at -4.6. The total capital return value is set at -0.46. Equity return is now at value -97.27, with -76.40 for asset returns.

Based on Inno Holdings Inc (INHD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -101.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -340.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inno Holdings Inc (INHD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.