Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IKT is 45.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IKT on May 29, 2025 was 134.03K shares.

IKT) stock’s latest price update

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT)'s stock price has gone rise by 15.25 in comparison to its previous close of 1.77, however, the company has experienced a 2.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that Advancing IKT-001 into a Late-Stage Clinical Trial Program in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

IKT’s Market Performance

IKT’s stock has risen by 2.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.27% and a quarterly drop of -14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.49% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for IKT’s stock, with a -6.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IKT Trading at -1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0300. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc saw -37.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IKT starting from Bellini Roberto, who purchase 1,460,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Oct 21 ’24. After this action, Bellini Roberto now owns 1,460,000 shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,000,200 using the latest closing price.

Kush Arvind, the Director of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc, purchase 145,000 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21 ’24, which means that Kush Arvind is holding 145,000 shares at $198,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

The total capital return value is set at -0.45. Equity return is now at value -79.02, with -69.39 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -259.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -27.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.