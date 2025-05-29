ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ING is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ING is 3.05B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ING on May 29, 2025 was 3.10M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING)’s stock price has dropped by -1.59 in relation to previous closing price of 21.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that I use YCharts’ Value Score and Ben Graham Formula to identify large-cap stocks offering strong value relative to profits, assets, and dividends. Eighteen of twenty-four ‘safer’ lowest-priced Dividend Dogs of the GVAS are fair-priced and ready to buy for income-focused investors. Top ten GVAS stocks are projected to deliver 17.99% to 68.74% net gains by May 2026, with average risk 29% below the market.

ING’s Market Performance

ING’s stock has fallen by -2.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.25% and a quarterly rise of 18.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for ING Groep N.V. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for ING’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.36% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.75. In addition, ING Groep N.V. ADR saw 35.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. ADR stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 11.92, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 14.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.