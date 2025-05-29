Incyte Corp (INCY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 200.90x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INCY is 190.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of INCY was 2.03M shares.

The stock of Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) has decreased by -0.64 when compared to last closing price of 65.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 11:20 am (ET). The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days. About Incyte A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development.

INCY’s Market Performance

INCY’s stock has fallen by -0.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.09% and a quarterly drop of -12.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Incyte Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.97% for INCY’s stock, with a -3.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to INCY, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

INCY Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.45. In addition, Incyte Corp saw -5.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from Flannelly Barry P, who sale 19,807 shares at the price of $67.69 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Flannelly Barry P now owns 33,567 shares of Incyte Corp, valued at $1,340,656 using the latest closing price.

BARRY FLANNELLY, the Officer of Incyte Corp, proposed sale 19,807 shares at $67.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that BARRY FLANNELLY is holding shares at $1,340,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corp stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 0.47, with 0.33 for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corp (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 69.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 408.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Incyte Corp (INCY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.