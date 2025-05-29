Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

IMCR has 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for IMCR is 48.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMCR on May 29, 2025 was 350.38K shares.

IMCR) stock’s latest price update

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 32.04. However, the company has seen a -2.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that IMCR revenues surge on robust Kimmtrak sales performance. The momentum is likely to continue in 2025.

IMCR’s Market Performance

IMCR’s stock has fallen by -2.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.87% and a quarterly rise of 2.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.33% for IMCR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for IMCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMCR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $65 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMCR reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $74. The rating they have provided for IMCR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to IMCR, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

IMCR Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCR fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.18. In addition, Immunocore Holdings plc ADR saw 6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMCR starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who purchase 807,338 shares at the price of $29.72 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 2,144,060 shares of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR, valued at $23,993,224 using the latest closing price.

Brian Di Donato, the affiliate of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR, proposed sale 100,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17 ’25, which means that Brian Di Donato is holding shares at $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -5.78, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -70.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.