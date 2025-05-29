Immunic Inc (IMUX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -16.92 in relation to its previous close of 0.91. However, the company has experienced a -17.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-05-29 that Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) has announced the pricing of an oversubscribed underwritten public offering that is expected to generate approximately $65 million in gross proceeds, which the company plans to use to support its clinical trials, operations, and other general corporate purposes. The offering consists of pre-funded warrants, Series A warrants, and Series B warrants sold together at a combined public offering price of $0.7499.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMUX is 92.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMUX on May 29, 2025 was 847.50K shares.

IMUX’s Market Performance

IMUX’s stock has seen a -17.80% decrease for the week, with a -40.92% drop in the past month and a -32.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.48% for Immunic Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.17% for IMUX’s stock, with a -36.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMUX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for IMUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 25th, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to IMUX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

IMUX Trading at -26.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX fell by -15.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9853. In addition, Immunic Inc saw -24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Rudick Richard Alan, who purchase 87,300 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Nov 12 ’24. After this action, Rudick Richard Alan now owns 87,300 shares of Immunic Inc, valued at $100,369 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

The total capital return value is set at 19.89. Equity return is now at value -246.26, with -154.64 for asset returns.

Based on Immunic Inc (IMUX), the company’s capital structure generated -0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -393.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -100.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Immunic Inc (IMUX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.