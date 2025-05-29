Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.72 in relation to its previous close of 19.42. However, the company has experienced a -0.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-14 that Ideaya Biosciences, Inc. is advancing darovasertib in a phase 2/3 trial for HLA-A2-negative metastatic uveal melanoma patients, with mPFS data expected by end of 2025. Ideaya plans a phase 3 study of darovasertib as a neoadjuvant for uveal melanoma, starting in the first half of 2025. IDE849 is an ADC targeting DLL3 in SCLC and NETs, This program has two catalysts: phase 1 data in Q3 2025 and a new study in H2 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IDYA is 0.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IDYA is 78.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.56% of that float. On May 29, 2025, IDYA’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

IDYA’s Market Performance

IDYA’s stock has seen a -0.36% decrease for the week, with a -0.96% drop in the past month and a -5.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for Ideaya Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.45% for IDYA stock, with a simple moving average of -23.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $51 based on the research report published on November 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDYA reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for IDYA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 05th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to IDYA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

IDYA Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.73. In addition, Ideaya Biosciences Inc saw -23.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDYA starting from Jason Throne, who proposed sale 75,000 shares at the price of $40.22 back on Aug 26 ’24. After this action, Jason Throne now owns shares of Ideaya Biosciences Inc, valued at $3,016,500 using the latest closing price.

WHITE MICHAEL ANTHONY, the Chief Scientific Officer of Ideaya Biosciences Inc, sale 28,500 shares at $36.24 during a trade that took place back on May 29 ’24, which means that WHITE MICHAEL ANTHONY is holding 0 shares at $1,032,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.48 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideaya Biosciences Inc stands at -43.76. The total capital return value is set at -0.34. Equity return is now at value -31.34, with -29.78 for asset returns.

Based on Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -326.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 229.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.