Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ICCM is 29.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICCM on May 29, 2025 was 263.85K shares.

ICCM’s Market Performance

ICCM stock saw a decrease of 0.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.86% for ICCM’s stock, with a 5.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICCM Trading at -9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -18.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCM rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0603. In addition, Icecure Medical Ltd saw -6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.77 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icecure Medical Ltd stands at -4.65. The total capital return value is set at -2.22. Equity return is now at value -160.70, with -105.69 for asset returns.

Based on Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -27.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -15.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.