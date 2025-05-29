Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has seen a -0.89% decrease in the past week, with a 16.20% gain in the past month, and a -6.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for H. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.25% for H’s stock, with a -8.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) Right Now?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for H is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for H is 40.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of H on May 29, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 131.85. However, the company has seen a -0.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H), a leading global hospitality company, announced today that HI Holdings Playa B.V., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Hyatt (“Buyer”), has extended the offering period of its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) (NASDAQ: PLYA) for $13.50 per share in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without i.

Analysts’ Opinion of H

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for H stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for H by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for H in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $110 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see H reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for H stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 05th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to H, setting the target price at $156 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

H Trading at 8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought H to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +15.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, H fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.17. In addition, Hyatt Hotels Corporation saw -16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at H starting from JNP 2010-PG Trust, who sale 266,793 shares at the price of $132.75 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, JNP 2010-PG Trust now owns 0 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, valued at $35,416,771 using the latest closing price.

JNP Parachute Mirror Trust K, the of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, sale 44,466 shares at $132.75 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that JNP Parachute Mirror Trust K is holding 0 shares at $5,902,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for H

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 22.31, with 6.17 for asset returns.

Based on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.