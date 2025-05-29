Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.36 compared to its previous closing price of 153.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, Huron Consulting (HURN) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) Right Now?

Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HURN is at 0.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HURN is 16.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.49% of that float. The average trading volume for HURN on May 29, 2025 was 256.07K shares.

HURN’s Market Performance

HURN’s stock has seen a -8.43% decrease for the week, with a 2.94% rise in the past month and a -6.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for Huron Consulting Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.33% for HURN’s stock, with a 10.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HURN

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HURN reach a price target of $137, previously predicting the price at $133. The rating they have provided for HURN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2024.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to HURN, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

HURN Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HURN fell by -8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.63. In addition, Huron Consulting Group Inc saw 12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HURN starting from Brown Joy, who sale 668 shares at the price of $149.74 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Brown Joy now owns 8,896 shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc, valued at $100,026 using the latest closing price.

Brown Joy, the Director of Huron Consulting Group Inc, proposed sale 668 shares at $149.65 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Brown Joy is holding shares at $99,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huron Consulting Group Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 24.88, with 9.09 for asset returns.

Based on Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 204.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.