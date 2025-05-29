Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) has decreased by -2.53 when compared to last closing price of 1.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that The REIT sector saw another month of red in April (-6.45%) and REITs now average a -9.10% return over the first 4 months of the year. Microcap (-8.87%) and small-cap REITs (-8.69%) endured bigger average losses than mid-caps (-5.45%) and large-caps (-2.93%). 84.62% of REIT securities had a negative total return in April.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for HPP is 136.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HPP on May 29, 2025 was 2.71M shares.

HPP’s Market Performance

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) has seen a -3.02% decrease in the past week, with a -13.84% drop in the past month, and a -37.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for HPP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.83% for HPP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPP reach a price target of $2.70. The rating they have provided for HPP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to HPP, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

HPP Trading at -18.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1170. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc saw -36.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from COLEMAN VICTOR J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.87 back on Dec 18 ’24. After this action, COLEMAN VICTOR J now owns 487,451 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, valued at $143,500 using the latest closing price.

COLEMAN VICTOR J, the Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25 ’24, which means that COLEMAN VICTOR J is holding 437,451 shares at $176,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -12.23, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 152.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at 37.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.