Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM)’s stock price has increased by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 169.69. However, the company has seen a 3.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Buy-rated aerospace defense stocks like GE, HWM, LDOS, HII & EVTL are likely to surge in second-half 2025 amid rising budget and air travel demand.

Is It Worth Investing in Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) is above average at 55.53x. The 36-month beta value for HWM is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HWM is 399.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume of HWM on May 29, 2025 was 3.05M shares.

HWM’s Market Performance

HWM’s stock has seen a 3.16% increase for the week, with a 24.91% rise in the past month and a 29.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for Howmet Aerospace Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.99% for HWM stock, with a simple moving average of 43.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HWM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HWM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $118 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HWM Trading at 21.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +23.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.19. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc saw 55.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Marchuk Neil Edward, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $158.53 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Marchuk Neil Edward now owns 131,859 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc, valued at $4,756,017 using the latest closing price.

PLANT JOHN C, the Executive Chairman & CEO of Howmet Aerospace Inc, sale 800,000 shares at $156.96 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that PLANT JOHN C is holding 236,544 shares at $125,570,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 28.29, with 11.86 for asset returns.

Based on Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.84 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.