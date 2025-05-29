Hershey Company (HSY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is 19.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSY is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for HSY is 147.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. On May 29, 2025, HSY’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

HSY) stock’s latest price update

Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.47 in relation to its previous close of 158.23. However, the company has experienced a 0.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to Star as Milton and Catherine Hershey in a Dandelion Media Production, in Collaboration with Hershey Entities HERSHEY, Pa., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dandelion Media and Hershey Entities announced today the full cast of the feature film HERSHEY.

HSY’s Market Performance

Hershey Company (HSY) has experienced a 0.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.39% drop in the past month, and a -8.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for HSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.93% for HSY’s stock, with a -10.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSY reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $147. The rating they have provided for HSY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HSY, setting the target price at $183 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

HSY Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.28. In addition, Hershey Company saw -7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from McCalman Jennifer, who proposed sale 974 shares at the price of $157.11 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, McCalman Jennifer now owns shares of Hershey Company, valued at $153,025 using the latest closing price.

Malcolm Robert, the Director of Hershey Company, sale 5,488 shares at $165.32 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Malcolm Robert is holding 9,323 shares at $907,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hershey Company stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.21. Equity return is now at value 37.48, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hershey Company (HSY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hershey Company (HSY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.