Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) has seen a 0.37% increase in the past week, with a 11.94% gain in the past month, and a 1.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for HSIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.35% for HSIC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC) Right Now?

Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HSIC is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HSIC is 104.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSIC on May 29, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

HSIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC) has plunged by -0.35 when compared to previous closing price of 73.66, but the company has seen a 0.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSIC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HSIC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HSIC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $80 based on the research report published on February 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSIC reach a price target of $84, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for HSIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HSIC, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

HSIC Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSIC rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.67. In addition, Henry Schein Inc saw 6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSIC starting from LASKAWY PHILIP A, who sale 2,604 shares at the price of $71.04 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, LASKAWY PHILIP A now owns 24,805 shares of Henry Schein Inc, valued at $184,999 using the latest closing price.

Connett Bradford C, the CEO, NA Distribution Group of Henry Schein Inc, sale 4,036 shares at $71.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that Connett Bradford C is holding 62,688 shares at $287,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Henry Schein Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 11.78, with 3.95 for asset returns.

Based on Henry Schein Inc (HSIC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 941.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.