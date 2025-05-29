Heico Corp’s (HEI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, HEI stock has gone up by 6.22%, with a monthly gain of 18.98% and a quarterly surge of 29.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Heico Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.23% for HEI’s stock, with a 16.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) Right Now?

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HEI is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HEI is 42.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.81% of that float. The average trading volume for HEI on May 29, 2025 was 527.35K shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HEI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HEI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $244 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HEI, setting the target price at $277 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

HEI Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +17.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEI rose by +6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $269.49. In addition, Heico Corp saw 23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEI starting from Neitzel Julie, who sale 700 shares at the price of $246.23 back on Apr 24 ’25. After this action, Neitzel Julie now owns 418 shares of Heico Corp, valued at $172,363 using the latest closing price.

SCHRIESHEIM ALAN, the Director of Heico Corp, sale 50,000 shares at $239.57 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22 ’25, which means that SCHRIESHEIM ALAN is holding 157,197 shares at $11,978,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heico Corp stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 16.19, with 7.78 for asset returns.

Based on Heico Corp (HEI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.0 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heico Corp (HEI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.